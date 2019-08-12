Missed penalty denies Ollerton Town their first win of season

A missed penalty prevented Ollerton Town picking up their first win of the new season in Division One of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

Instead their opening home game ended in a 1-1 draw against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic after Lewis Bingham’s 58th minute spot-kick, awarded for a foul on striker Ben Partridge, had been fired over.

Bidding to bounce back from their first-day defeat, Ollerton started brightly, even though they were still without captain Sam Stretton. Aaron Sennett-Neilson had an effort cleared off the line and saw his follow-up effort rebound off the bar.

They took the lead in the 32nd minute when Partridge raced clear and rounded the ‘keeper before netting from a tight angle.

However, Worsbrough levelled against the run of play five minutes later when new signing Sam Corner finished well from the edge of the box, and they went close to snatching a winner late on in the game when Corner struck a post and then a deflected shot clipped the bar.