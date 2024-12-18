Milestone as Nigel Clough chalks up 1,500 games in management
Clough said he and his successful management team were not miracle workers but achieved their successes through a building process which continues this season at Mansfield Town after last season's promotion from League Two.
“I didn't realise it was my 1,500th game until I was told afterwards and I was delighted we got a clean sheet in it.,” he smiled.
“It's been a long time but hopefully there's still a few left to go.
“It's been a good old few games, including my non-league days.
“It has been tough – every one. You don't get an easy game and no two games are ever the same.
“You look back on your successes and failures and you are learning all the time.
“It is not one of those jobs you can every say I have cracked it now, as in the next game it will kick you where it hurts.
“You are still learning and still making mistakes. And still trying to get the best team on a pitch to win a game.”
He continued: “A lot has changed over the years, mainly the players, which is reflective of society.
“The principles are still the same. But it is getting more difficult trying to get 15-20 lads who would run through a brick wall for you, the club and the supporters.
“We are fortunate here that we have got that, but it is certainly getting more difficult.
“The role has changed over the years and your approach has had to change with players as they are different animals now.”
On his approach to the job, he said: “We have never been miracle workers with instant success.
“It takes time to build and that is what we have been doing here the last few seasons.
“We got pretty close, going to Wembley, and pretty close the year after. So we were due to get promoted last year – that was about right.
“Now we have got to build again and take it on from here.”
