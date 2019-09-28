Midfielder MacDonald calls on fans to stick with Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald is calling on fans to stick with the side and believes they can still achieve glory this season.

They were booed from the field after today's 1-0 home loss to Plymouth and have only won twice in 13 games, sitting 19th in League Two.

However, MacDonald said: “Everyone needs to stick with us and we need to stick together as we are doing, then it will soon turn.

“We have to stick together as a club. We didn't envisage ourselves being in this position and don't want to be there.

“As a group of professionals we hold ourselves accountable for where we are in the table at this minute in time.

“But we are sure if we all stick together as a group of players and with the fans as well, we will certainly start climbing this table.

“I have seen many a team have slow and sluggish starts similar to this and do well. But we have to start hitting form and soon.”

Stags were beaten by a 30-yard wonder goal by Conor Grant today and MacDonald said: “That was hard to take really as, over the course of the game, we were probably the better team.

“Our performances levels have taken an upwards curve and I hope everyone here could see that.

“But we have lost the game. It's all about the final third. From goalkeeper to their box we were good. It was a solid, honest display. But not taking our chances cost us today.

“It's a cliché but goals change games and if we'd taken our early chance it could have been a completely different game.”

MacDonald said experience told him this side is not far off where they need to be.

“We are not kidding ourselves as results are not there,” he said.

“But I have been in successful teams in the past and certainly feel we are just around the corner from getting to the standards and levels where I believe we need to be to climb this table.

“I have seen it before. We have taken a switch for the better in the last couple of weeks.

“I felt comfortable today. They scored a great goal from distance but for large parts of the game I didn't think Plymouth would score or break us down which is not how I have felt in games earlier in the season.

“I know it's a defeat but we have to take our medicine over the weekend and come in bouncing on Monday.”