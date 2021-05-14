Midfield ace George Lapslie wins Chad Readers’ Mansfield Town Player of the Year award

George Lapslie celebrates after he scores Stags' second goal against Oldham earlier this month.

Lapslie, who joined the Stags from Charlton, won the votes count with George Maris second and James Perch third.

Lapslie is convinced he has joined the right club to move his career forward, can't wait to meet the fans and thanked all who voted for him.

“I’m buzzing,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard this season. Thank you to all the Chad readers who voted.

“When I signed I fell back in love with the game.

“I’ve enjoyed the season and can’t wait for next season to get started.

“I spoke to the gaffer on the final day of training. We spoke about how much I’m enjoying my football.

“He’s supported me and helped me be the best player I can and he’s given me a lot of freedom to get in the box.

“I always try and do the right things and my best for the team. I think I’ve done alright this season.”

Lapslie was on top form when injury put him out for seven games just as he had helped the club to five wins on the bounce.

“I was a little gutted about my hamstring injury. It was frustrating,” he said. “I knew I’d be out for some time when I did it.

“I had felt good in myself and my performances before that.

“I had to work even harder to come back and it probably took me a couple of games to get back up to speed.

“It was probably as late as the Scunthorpe game that I felt back to full match fitness.

“But overall I’m happy with my individual performances. They’ll count for nothing though if I don’t take them into next season.

“It was the right decision (to join Mansfield). I’m happy here and really enjoying my time at the club.

“I know we can go a lot further together. The main thing is that I’m happy here and that’s the best thing for me, my career and my family.”

He added: “I’ve not yet met the fans at Mansfield and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them.