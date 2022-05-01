Mid-table finish for Mansfield Reds

Mansfield Senior Reds are a Walking Football Club with sessions and competitive 6-a-side matches available in age groups from 50 onwards.

They are affiliated to both the Walking Football Association and the Notts FA.

The club have just completed their fixtures in the East Midlands League where they play opposition from Notts, Derbyshire and Leicestershire at the Nottingham Power League.

Their final two matches of this season saw them first play Loughborough Wanderers, who had taken the League title.

This was a hard-fought encounter with few chances.

One did present itself to the champions in the first half and it was clinically finished with a shot into the bottom corner.

MSR fought hard to get something out of the game, but keeper Steve Dallison was the busier of the two keepers, pulling off some fine saves and the game finished 1-0.

MSR's final game was a local Derby with Hucknall.

The Reds dominated possession and twice took the lead with two powerful strikes, one in each half from Martin Woodward.

However, Hucknall equalised both those goals with the game ending on a disappointing note at 2-2.

Although finishing in the middle of the table, Mansfield did take home a trophy in this competition's first season - the 'Fair Play Award'.