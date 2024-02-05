‘Men against boys’ says AFC Mansfield boss after Lincoln United hammering

AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton.

The Bulls were chasing a third win in a row away at second-placed Lincoln, who closed the gap to the top with leaders Sherwood Colliery losing.

Lincooln were ahead from the seventh minute and scored three in each half thanks to Jack McGovern (2), Ify Ofoegbu (2) and one each for Jake Park and Evan Payne.

“It was a really tough afternoon and it was men against boys today,” said Buxton.

“They were very good and we were very poor and, ultimately, a 6-0 scoreline doesn't flatter them at all.

“JT (Josh Turton) has pulled off a couple of really good saves out near the end so it could have been more.

“We just have to draw a line under it and move on.

“We said before the game we'd have to be right on it from the very first whistle. Unfortunately we weren't - and we weren't right for 90 minutes and got punished.

“They are a good side and up there for a reason.

“The standard we set against them at home, we were absolutely miles off from that. Hats off to Lincoln, they were thoroughly deserved winners. We have take that one on the chin.”

He added: “Hopefully we will have Max (Jemson) and Ewan (McKenna) back for next week. They were on the bench today but not fit enough to come on.

“I think we have missed them. We have missed those defensive options which is killing us a little bit at the minute. We maybe need some fresh blood at the back. That would help us.

“There is a process that we are trying to work to and the lads have bought into that over the last five or six weeks. But today feels like a bit of a backwards step.

“We will look back at the video and reflect on the performance, but ultimately it was no points and a really tough defeat away from home.”