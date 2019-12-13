MEMORY MATCH: Paddy Hoban strikes for Mansfield Town to end poor run away at Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town's results at Crewe Alexandra's Gresty Road stadium have been improved on recent visits ahead of this weekend's tough-looking test there.

After four defeats in a row, three without scoring, Stags were happy to not have to go there for almost 14 years.

But they returned with a 1-1 draw from this week's Memory Match from Saturday, 1st October 2016 when a Paddy Hoban goal earned them a point.

Since then Stags have drawn 2-2 there before a superb 3-0 win there earlier last season.

Mansfield took a following of 449 for the 2016 clash who watched Stags take their second away point in four days after a midweek draw at Accrington Stanley.

Mansfield enjoyed some good possession in the first half and twice came close to taking the lead as first Danny Rose powered a diving header wide, then Krystian Pearce was inches away from turning a Hurst free kick home at the far post.

Scott Shearer made the one good save he was called upon to pull off as he denied Ryan Lowe from 20 yards.

The visitors were finally ahead six minutes after the break through Irish hit man Paddy Hoban.

A short corner on the left saw Hurst launch a fine cross towards the far post where Hoban jumped highest to head home from close range.

It was his first goal for the club and he celebrated it on style on a rainy night with a full length slide towards the dug out.

Sadly for Mansfield that lead lasted just five minutes.

Lowe's touch on the left came off Rhys Bennett and Bakayogo went past him to drill in a low cross that the deadly Chris Dagnall reached before Collins and guided into the roof of the net from six yards.

Pearce was lucky when his contact in the box on Udoh saw the player stay upright and shoot wide.

But Mansfield were then disappointed not to get a penalty for handball in the final minute after Dagnell seemed to control the ball with a mixture of chest and arm.