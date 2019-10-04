MEMORY MATCH: New Year’s Day disaster as Mansfield Town are torn apart at Grimsby Town

Last season’s 1-0 win at Grimsby Town represented Mansfield Town’s first victory at Blundell Park in 11 visits.

Overall Mansfield have won 18 of the club’s 52 meetings with 22 going the way of the Mariners and 12 clashes drawn.

Neal Bishop’s header on 1st January this year proved enough last season to start the New Year in style.

READ OUR BIG MATCH PREVIEW - GRIMSBY v STAGS



It was certainly a far cry from this week’s Memory Match on New Year’s Day 2011 when, in only his second full game in permanent charge, Stags boss Duncan Russell saw his side crumble to an embarrassing 7-2 defeat on the East coast.

Incredibly it came just four days after he had chalked up a superb 5-1 win at Cambridge United in his first game at the end of a month in which Stags had been locked out of their ground in dispute with ex- owner Keith Haslam.

The game at Grimsby saw Mansfield lose on New Year’s Day for an amazing 11th time in a row.

Peter Bore shot the home side ahead after only five minutes and a minute later Michael Coulson’s deflected shot beat Kevin Pilkington for 2-0.

After Charles Ademeno had hit the Mansfield crossbar, suddenly the visitors were undeservedly back in the contest a minute from the break as Rob Duffy beat the keeper to a hoisted ball forward from Simon Grand and headed over him into the gaping goal.

Louis Briscoe was lucky to stay on the field for jumping into a nasty-looking tackle before half-time.

After wasting two early chances to level after the break, Stags were caught on the break as Bore netted at the far post on 50 minutes.

Five minutes later Alan Connell caught out Pilkington with his 18-yard free kick and the game appeared all but over.

But a minute later Briscoe fired in a beauty from 25 yards to keep Mansfield hopes alive.

However, Grimsby’s killer fifth goal came on 69 minutes as a corner skimmed off Adam Murray’s head and Darran Kempson was able to head in from 12 yards.

An even better free kick from Connell on 80 minutes made it 6-2 before former Mansfield striker Lee Peacock set up Bore for the seventh a minute from time to complete the humiliation.

It was Stags’ worst result in 12 years since a 7-2 defeat at Cambridge in March 1999.