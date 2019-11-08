MEMORY MATCH: FA Cup first round flop against minnows was end of the road for Paul Cox as Mansfield Town manager

Mansfield Town host an FA Cup first round visit from National League strugglers Chorley tomorrow very aware the Magpies could be a potential banana skin.

Stags have comfortably disposed of Shaw Lane and Guiseley in their last two clashes with non-League opposition, but were given a huge scare by Conference south side Concord Rangers back in the first round of 2014/15, which is our Memory Match for this week.

Being held 1-1 at home by the Essex minnows was a result that proved to be the last in charge for under-pressure manager Paul Cox as he left by mutual consent that week with Stags nine games without a win in his charge.

Less then 2,000 home fans turned out for the low-key cup tie just two years after Stags sold out that thrilling visit of Liverpool.

And those that stayed at home probably got it right as the visiting Beach Boys hit all the right notes to force a home replay and much-needed extra revenue.

Defender Danny Glozier headed into his own net on 17 minutes to seemingly set Mansfield on their way to a comfy win.

But Stags were shocked just 17 seconds after the game re-started as Jordan Chiedozie, son of former Notts County star John Chiedozie, buried a fantastic shot in the home net past Sascha Studer from almost 30 yards.

Rakish Bingham then forced a save by Arsenal loanee keeper Josh Vicars in an otherwise disappointing first half in which Cox and players, including youngster Liam Marsden, were increasingly barracked by the irate home crowd.

After the break Mansfield failed to finish from a string of chances, though Studer did have to save another Chiedozie effort at the other end.

Adam Murray and Chris Clements came close near the end, but the final whistle brought boos and calls for Cox to go.

They got their way and by the time Plymouth arrived the following Saturday, Murray had been appointed caretaker boss and marked his first game with a 1-0 win over the high-flying Pilgrims.

Ollie Palmer then netted the only goal of the replay at Concord, though Stags were knocked out at home in a replay against Cambridge in the next round by which time Murray had been made a permanent appointment.