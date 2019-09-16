MEMORY MATCH: Cambridge United dispatched as Mansfield Town head for early promotion

Mansfield Town take on Cambridge United at home on Tuesday night on an unbeaten run of eight games against the U’s.

Stags have won three and drawn five of those games, including a 1-0 home win last season, thanks to a Tyler Walker winner, that followed the 1-1 draw at the Abbey Stadium earlier in the campaign.

Overall down the years Mansfield have won 17 times, with 13 wins for Cambridge and 13 draws.

Cambridge arrive on a run of four defeats, three in League Two.

They began this season with three draws and then two wins. Including an impressive 2-1 success away to Colchester.

But things have gone a little sour since then, Forest Green Rovers sneaking a 1-0 win at the Abbey on Saturday.

For this week’s Memory Match we go back to 1985/86 when third place in Division Four earned Ian Greaves’ Stags promotion.

Earlier in the season they had lost 4-2 at Cambridge.

By the time the U’s arrived at Field Mill on Saturday, 8th March 1986, the in-form Stags had just won four on the bounce followed by a 0-0 home draw with Chester City.

A crowd of 3,379 watched Mansfield win 2-0 with goals from Keith Cassells and Neville Chamberlain, both crucial pre-season signings the previous smmer.

It was part of a crazy March as bad weather in February saw Stags unable to play a home game, though they did win three away to stay third.

That left them with a March in which they had to play 11 times, seven in the league and four in the Freight Rover Trophy.

Another seven games followed in April as promotion was clinched with four games to spare, Stags finishing third.

With the job done, Stags took their foot off the gas and only managed one more win from those final four games.

Cambridge finiushed 22nd and had to apply for re-election.

Neville Chamberlain was top scorer in the league with 16 goals, Cassells scored 13 league goals, striker Neil Whatmore scored nine, and Kevin Kent Added eight.

Stags have never scored more than three goals against the U’s at home, managing that total three times, but they did storm to a 5-1 away win at Cambridge back in December 2010 which helped ease the hurt of a 7-2 thrashing there 11 years earlier.