The Stags lost 7-2 at Blundell Park in 2011.

Memory Lane: Remembering Mansfield Town matches at Grimsby Town in pictures

Mansfield Town will be looking to repeat last season’s 1-0 success at Grimsby Town when they travel to Blundell Park on Saturday.

To whet the appetite for the match, we took a photographic trip down memory lane to remember previous Stags clashes at the home of the Mariners. Photos courtesy Richard Parkes and Andrew Roe.

The 7-2 loss in 2011 was the Stags' heaviest ever at Grimsby.
The 7-2 loss at Grimsby in 2011 came in the Stags' non-league days.
More action from January 2011 at Blundell Park.
Richie Barker scores from the penalty spot in January 2006, but sadly the Stags lost 2-1.
