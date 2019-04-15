Memory Lane: Nottingham Forest beat Luton Town in 1989 to lift the League Cup at Wembley - video

Last week saw the 30th anniversary of Nottingham Forest’s League Cup final victory over Luton Town at Wembley.

Brian Clough’s Reds came from behind to lift the trophy on 9th April 1989.

A Nigel Clough penalty cancelled out Mick Harford’s opener before Neil Webb struck and Clough again sealed a 3-1 win.

Forest: Steve Sutton, Brian Laws, Stuart Pearce (c), Des Walker, Terry Wilson, Steve Hodge, Tommy Gaynor, Neil Webb, Garry Parker, Nigel Clough, Lee Champan. Subs: Steve Chettle, Lee Glover.

Luton: Les Sealey, Tim Breacker, Ashley Grimes, David Preece, Steve Foser (c), Dave Beaumont, Danny Wilson, Roy Wegerle, Mick Harford, Ricky Hill, Kingsley Black. Subs: Darron McDonough, Raphael Meade.