Memorable past meetings between Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers

Last season a Tyler Walker goal saw Stags beat Forest Green 1-0 at home, after a 1-1 draw away, though Walker blotted his copybook with a middle-fingered gesture at a linesman seeing him sent off and suspended.

Of their 17 all-time meetings since they first crossed swords in 2008/09 season, Mansfield have won nine with four victories for the Gloucestershire eco-outfit and four games drawn.

In October two Andy Cook goals saw Stags fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the New Lawn.

While, Mansfield Town's superb 3-1 home win over this Saturday's visitors Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, 14th August 2010 suggested a fine season could lay ahead.

Indeed, the Stags were early Blue Square Conference leaders.

But by November manager David Holdsworth had left by mutual consent as results took a sharp downwards turn.

New boss, the late Duncan Russell, then steered them back on course, culminating in a Wembley FA Trophy final against Darlington, which they lost 1-0.

By that time the club's injury list was so long Mansfield could not even fill their bench for the showpiece final as a season to forget came to a disappointing close.

But it had promised so much in that opener as Paul Connor scored twice and should have had a debut hat-trick, hitting a post, Gary Mills with the other.

Bittner was in fine form in a goalless first half to keep a lively Stags at bay.

But early in the second half fans saw three goals in 12 minutes with Connor bundling in a Gary Silk cross from close range after just three minutes.

Forest Green equalised through a header from an unmarked Caines from a free kick. But on 57 minutes hero Bittner turned villain as he flapped at a Silk cross and Mills chipped home.

After he had hit a post, Connor made it 3-1 on 72 minutes after being sent clear by Tyrone Thompson.

Mansfield ended the game strongly with several close calls and sub Luke Medley had a shot cleared off the line.

Only four of the Stags starting 11 were with the club the previous season with debuts for left back Paul Stonehouse, signed from Forest Green, centre halves Chris Smith and the returning Steve Foster, to Thompson in central midfield, left sided midfielder Adam Smith, and strikers Connor and Keigan Parker.

Subs Ashley Cain and Medley also made their Stags debuts, taking the total on the day to nine debutants.

Forest Green included former Stags defenders Craig Armstrong and Luke Jones.