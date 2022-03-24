Eastwood CFC joint-manager Paul Rockley.

Melton were the third opponents Eastwood faced as their squad was going through a rebuilding process under the new managers earlier this season, the 5-0 defeat for Eastwood not helped by also having had a man sent off.

But things have improved markedly since then and Rockley says it will be interesting to see how the new-look team fares.

He said: “I think only two or three players from that game are left at the club, which shows you just how many players we’ve brought in and let go since then.

"The turnover of players reflects the nature of how we had to rebuild the squad more or less from scratch and now we’re putting in good performances and getting much better results.”

Last weekend saw Eastwood draw 2-2 with current eight-placed side Boston Town, which Rockley was happy with.

He said: “It was a good result. We wanted a good response to the heavy defeat against Deeping Rangers and we certainly got one.

"We were more compact in shape and showed good character. Having led 1-0, to then go 2-1 down might have seen us fold far easier earlier in the season but we showed a good response and earned a point against a decent side who are having a good season.

"Deep down I think we’re made of sterner stuff now and it was pleasing to see us get back to more of our normal selves.”

Rockley didn’t anticipate any further signings ahead of the registration deadline on Thursday (24th), instead expecting to see more youngsters given a chance before the season is out.

He said: “We had two 17-year-olds play at Boston and both Harrison Eastwood and Jack Messom did really well.