Melton fightback rocks Red Badgers as managerless Eastwood lose again
Marcus Marshall had a goal chalked off for offside on 24 minutes for the home side.
But eight minutes later they were gifted the lead as Tom Wakley turned a Declan Dunn corner into his own net.
However, in first half added time, Mikkel Hurst bundled home an equaliser from a corner at the far post.
With 20 minutes to go Melton skipper Ryan Calver fired the visitors ahead with a great strike that found the top corner off the inside of the post.
Kalis Gore then made sure of the points for the Reds with their third goal on 82 minutes.
Intermin management duo Aaron O'Connor and Mark O'Leary had enjoyed wins in their first two games in charge. But Saturday's home disappointment followed a midweek 2-0 defeat at Harrowby United, where Tyler Blake hit the woodwork three times on a frustrating night.