Melton fightback rocks Red Badgers as managerless Eastwood lose again

Eastwood CFC were rocked by a 3-1 home UCL Premier North defeat by Melton Town – a second defeat in a week for the managerless Red Badgers

Marcus Marshall had a goal chalked off for offside on 24 minutes for the home side.

But eight minutes later they were gifted the lead as Tom Wakley turned a Declan Dunn corner into his own net.

However, in first half added time, Mikkel Hurst bundled home an equaliser from a corner at the far post.

Melton's Tom Wakley - own goal put Eastwood ahead on Saturday.

With 20 minutes to go Melton skipper Ryan Calver fired the visitors ahead with a great strike that found the top corner off the inside of the post.

Kalis Gore then made sure of the points for the Reds with their third goal on 82 minutes.

Intermin management duo Aaron O'Connor and Mark O'Leary had enjoyed wins in their first two games in charge. But Saturday's home disappointment followed a midweek 2-0 defeat at Harrowby United, where Tyler Blake hit the woodwork three times on a frustrating night.