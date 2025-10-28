Melton fightback rocks Red Badgers as managerless Eastwood lose again

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:05 GMT
Eastwood CFC were rocked by a 3-1 home UCL Premier North defeat by Melton Town – a second defeat in a week for the managerless Red Badgers

Marcus Marshall had a goal chalked off for offside on 24 minutes for the home side.

Most Popular

But eight minutes later they were gifted the lead as Tom Wakley turned a Declan Dunn corner into his own net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in first half added time, Mikkel Hurst bundled home an equaliser from a corner at the far post.

Melton's Tom Wakley - own goal put Eastwood ahead on Saturday.placeholder image
Melton's Tom Wakley - own goal put Eastwood ahead on Saturday.

With 20 minutes to go Melton skipper Ryan Calver fired the visitors ahead with a great strike that found the top corner off the inside of the post.

Kalis Gore then made sure of the points for the Reds with their third goal on 82 minutes.

Intermin management duo Aaron O'Connor and Mark O'Leary had enjoyed wins in their first two games in charge. But Saturday's home disappointment followed a midweek 2-0 defeat at Harrowby United, where Tyler Blake hit the woodwork three times on a frustrating night.

Related topics:Red BadgersMeltonNorth
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice