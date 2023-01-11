News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Oli Hawkins is given a 7.18 rating by whoscored.com - making him Mansfield Town's highest rated player this season.

Meet the 20 highest rated League Two players and the Mansfield Town, Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Stockport County players who make the cut - in pictures

Oliver Hawkins is Mansfield Town’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

He has been given a season rating of 7.18, making him the sixth highest rated player in the league.

But he is the only Stags player who has made the cut.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get more Stags news here.

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United)

7.48

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town)

7.46

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.41

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town)

7.37

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League TwoNorthampton TownBradford CityStags