Oliver Hawkins is Mansfield Town’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

He has been given a season rating of 7.18, making him the sixth highest rated player in the league.

But he is the only Stags player who has made the cut.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1. Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.48

2. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.46

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.41

4. Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.37