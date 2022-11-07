Ask two different people and they will without doubt give you two very different teams.

But here is the best team so far, according to the whoscored.com website.

The team has been selected based on a 4-4-2 formation, using the highest player rating for each position. Each rating has been set by the website based on performances so far this season.

We’d love to hear your selection for team of the year. Get in touch via our social media channels, or email your selection – along with formation – to [email protected]

1. Harry Lewis (Bradford City) Position: Goalkeeper Season rating: 7.08 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Tyrell Warren (Barrow) Position: Right back Season rating: 7.08 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) Position: Centre-back Season rating: 7.23 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers) Position: Centre-back Season rating: 718 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales