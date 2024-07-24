Meden Vale Colts youngsters boosted by £1,000 cheque donation
The joint partnership between the Armchair Club and the Mansfield Building Society has recently been established to identify and support local sports clubs with their youth development plans.
The Meden Vale Colts SEND project to support children and adults with physical impairments and disabilities to become involved in sporting activities impressed both the Armchair Club and Mansfield Building Society in making their decision to give the joint support along with the club’s extensive junior programme and the plans to encourage girls football.
The presentation was made at the Elkesley Road Complex by Vickie Preston of Mansfield Building Society and Geoff Waller from the Armchair Club to Adam Else and Graham Hall of Meden Vale Colts, who attended along with some junior members of the club.
