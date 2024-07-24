Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cheque presentation of £1,000, funded jointly by the Armchair Club and the Mansfield Building Society, has been made to the Meden Vale Colts Football Club.

The joint partnership between the Armchair Club and the Mansfield Building Society has recently been established to identify and support local sports clubs with their youth development plans.

The Meden Vale Colts SEND project to support children and adults with physical impairments and disabilities to become involved in sporting activities impressed both the Armchair Club and Mansfield Building Society in making their decision to give the joint support along with the club’s extensive junior programme and the plans to encourage girls football.

