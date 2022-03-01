Stephen McLaughlin believes the next three games will give a good indication of Mansfield's promotion hopes.

Stags head into the fixture with their promotion rivals on a 13 game unbeaten run following the 2-0 win at Bradford.

And the Irish full-back believes the run of games - which starts with Exeter on Friday followed by Tranmere and Port Vale - will be the perfect test of Mansfield’s promotion credentials.

“We can’t wait for the upcoming matches,” he said. “It’s these games that will show you where you’re going to be at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re looking forward to Friday night under the lights and can’t wait to get going.

“It was a great win against Bradford, but that has gone now and it's about Friday night.

“It is a big game, but every game is a big game from now until the end of the season.

“We are just taking it one game at a time and will deal with them as they come.”

And part of his motivation will continue to be to put smiles on the faces of the fans.

Around 2,000 Stags fans backed the boys at Bradford, with McLaughlin thrilled with the support the team are getting.

“The fans have been unbelievable,” he added. “We have said it before about the amount of fans that come and we don't want to send them home disappointed.

“They are an extra incentive for us to do well, they are class.

“It was like the boys didn’t want to leave the pitch at the end of the game at Bradford, all the signing was brilliant.

“We know how much it means to the fans. I was stopped by a fan on Monday and he was thanking me for the season and for Bradford.

“It shows you how much the club means to the fans and I'm delighted to be a part of it.