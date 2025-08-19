McDonnell at the double as Mansfield Town beat Blackpool for third win in eight days

Jamie McDonnell's first two goals for Mansfield Town sealed an excellent 2-0 home win against big-spending Blackpool tonight.

The Forest loanee struck twice in eight minutes after the break to crown a fine display as Stags enjoyed a third win in eight days.

Mansfield enjoyed more of the ball in a tight first half devoid of clear cut chances until added time in which Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved a Will Evans penalty and Lee Evans, who had given the spot kick away, then cleared a Luke Bolton header off the line.

But McDonnell netted twice early in the second half with fine finishes from Regan Hendry corners on 47 and 55 minutes to put the home side in firm charge on a night when Liam Roberts had litle to do in goal.

New signing Max Dickov made his first start in place of George Maris in the only change of the night.

Sweeney and Dwyer were back from injury on the bench.

The visitors were without strike pair Ashley Fletcher (inury) and Niall Ennis (suspended).

So Pool's new signing Dale Taylor, reputed to be a deal worth £1m from Forest, made his first league start.

Former Stags star CJ Hamilton was also a starter for the Seasiders.

After the recent heatwave, it was a chillier, overcast evening that marked the long awaited reopening to supporters of the refurbished Bishop Street Stand after its closure 21 years ago.

Stags again started 4-2-3-1 with the sides feeling each other out in the opening stages.

Peacock-Farrell had the first save to make on five minutes parrying a rising shot towards the top left hand corner from Hendry after a superb low drilled pass to him by Cargill.

Blackpool then cleared a dangerous low ball into the box from Evans while Bowery tidied up a break by Hendry towards the home goal.

On 10 minutes Reed sprayed the ball to the left to Blake-Tracy and his low pull-back was lifted over by Evans from 10 yards.

Three minutes later Bloxham tried to slip Taylor down the centre but Roberts was quickly out to smother.

Mansfield continued to dominate the ball and probe though Knoyle did well with a superbly timed sliding tackle to halt the progress of speed king Hamilton.

On 28 minutes Hendry led a home break after a loose Hamilton pass, but Reed was too high with his finish from 20 yards.

The visitors finally had an effort on 35 minutes as Bloxham crossed long from the right and Hamilton, at the far post, sent a header goalwards that landed on the roof of the net.

Four minutes from the interval, Cargill found the feet of Hendry and he made space along the edge of the box before sending a rising shot over the top.

Hendry had another shot blocked after good work from Bolton and Reed with a backheel then a quick pass respectively to set him up.

In stoppage time Stags wasted a great chance to break the deadlock after winning a penalty.

Reed sent in a free kick from the left and Evans flicked it goalwards where it met the hand of namesake Lee Evans.

However, Peacock-Farrell made a great save from Evans, diving to his right and when the ball was recycled in front of goal by Dickov, Bolton saw his close range header cleared off the line by Lee Evans to make amends for the handball.

But Stags roared ahead two minutes after the break from a right wing corner.

Hendry sent the ball towards the far post and Forest loanee McDonnell powered home a header.

On 55 minutes the youngster was celebrating a brace from another corner.

This time Hendry's kick from the right was helped on by Cargill and fell nicely for McDonnell to prod past Peacock-Farrell at the far post.

Cargill then gave away a freee kick in a dangerous central position 20 yards out, but Morgan curled it over the wall and the left angle into the stand.

A lovely touch from Hendry in the middle set up Dickov for a run and low shot straight at the keeper on 69 minutes.

Moriah-Welsh took over from Bolton for the last 20 minutes.

Reed gave away a free kick in an identical position to the one conceded by Cargill on 76 minutes, this time the wall standing up well to do its job and block Morgan's blast.

Moriah-Welsh was just too high from 25 yards after being set up by the energetic Dickov.

A good header from Cargill saw off a dangerous Honeyman free kick as we went into the last 10 minutes.

Stags made a quadruple change on 85 minutes with Lewis, McAdam, Hewit and Dwyer on for the tiring legs of Blake-Tracy, Hendry, Dickov and Evans.

Brown sent a header straight at a grateful Roberts in added time as the keeper kept a second clean sheet in three games at the end of a highly satisfactory performance from Nigel Clough's men.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Bowery, Cargill, Blake-Tracy (Hewitt 85), Reed, Maris, Bolton (Moriah-Welsh 70), Hendry (Lewis 85), Dickov (McAdam 85), Evans (Dwyer 85). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Sweeney.

BLACKPOOL: Peacock-Farrell, Brown, Casey, Ihiekwe, Coulson, Bloxham, Morgan, Evans (Hansson 57), Honeyman, Hamilton (Ebiowei 70), Taylor. SUBS NOT USED: Ravizzoli, Lyons, Ashworth, Knight, Bondo. REFEREE: Ben Toner.

ATTENDANCE: 7,574 (576 away).