Matty Longstaff keen to impress at Mansfield Town after loan move from Newcastle United

The 21-year-old brings with him experience from playing in both the English and Scottish Premier Leagues thanks to his time with parent club Newcastle United and a recent loan at Aberdeen.

And, having raised many an eyebrow with his move to One Call Stadium, he’s keen to get going.

He said: “I spoke to Newcastle and my agent who said that Mansfield were interested and when I spoke on the phone with Nigel Clough he talked about what a great run the club’s been on and the aim of hopefully getting promoted, and about the bunch of lads that are here. I jumped at the opportunity.

Matty Longstaff in action for Newcastle against Manchester United

“I’m happy to come here and be a part of it and hopefully we can go on and get promoted.

“The biggest thing is you want to go places and win and we’ve a great chance here of going up.

“It’s good when you’ve got something to play for late in the season.”

Longstaff has two Premier League goals to his name, both against Manchester United including the winner in a 1-0 victory on his league debut, with his older brother Sean also part of the first team setup at St James’ Park.

And he expects his boyhood club to be keeping a keen eye on his spell with Stags.

He said: “I grew up a Newcastle United fan so to get that moment [on his debut] was unbelievable and I’ve had some great years at Newcastle, but I’m now looking forward to being here and getting started.

“I’m sure Shola Ameobi, the loan manager there, will be on the phone non-stop and my brother’s already been asking how training has gone.

“You have to fight for your place in the team at all clubs and once you get in you’ve got to take the opportunity. I hope to bring a bit of quality and energy to the team but whatever it needs I’m happy to do it.

“I’ve trained with the lads and watched the game with Harrogate which was a battle, with the wind playing a big part, but I think the lads did well so I know I’ll have to come here and fight for my place and hopefully I’ll do well.

As for what he expects from League Two football, Longstaff thinks his recent spell with Aberdeen will help him adjust.

He said: “It was an eye-opener as it was the first time I’d been out on loan. You get to see a different type of game but everything happens for a reason and now that I’ve been there and seen it I’m looking forward to getting going here.

“The Premier League is very technical and a lot about movement on and off the ball, but in Scotland it becomes a lot more of a fight and there’s probably not as much quality there as there is in the Premier League, so you kind of get used to that.

“I’m expecting a bit of both in League Two. I’ve trained with the lads and they’ve got great quality and I’m expecting a bit of fight too.

“I’ve watched my brother play in League One a couple of years ago [with Blackpool] and I think it’ll be very similar as they’re always tough games and never easy to play in.