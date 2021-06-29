Matt Critchley praises Derbyshire’s bowlers for helping his transition to captain

Matt Critchley says good bowling has helped his transition as Derbyshire's new captain. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

But Critchley, who won his first game against Birmingham admitted he was disappointed to tie Friday night’s T20 derby with Notts – a game in which the Falcons seemed to be heading for victory for much of the contest.

However, two clusters of wickets left them needing five to win off the last ball, with Critchley himself only able to hit a four to tie things up.

“The way our bowlers came back after Notts made a fast start and executed the plans was very good, we restricted them to a total we fancied,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve bowled and fielded really well in the last two games, which has certainly made my job a lot easier.