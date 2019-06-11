Matlock football festival attracts junior sides from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire

It was a game of two halves as far as the weather was concerned at Matlock Town Juniors FC's annual Festival of Football.

High wind and driving rain on Saturday couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of players from across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Staffordshire who braved the capricious climate of Cavendish Fields.

Those who played, coached and watched on Sunday were rewarded with sunshine and a far more June-like day.

As ever, the tournament produced some excellent football from almost 100 boys and girls teams in age groups from U7 to U15.

The hosts tasted success in the U10s and U15s boys competitions, and took runners-up spots in four age group finals.

That meant that visiting teams including Bradwell, Belper, Mansfield Town Women, Wickersley, Mayfield, SK Vipers and UK Sports emerged victorious too, underlining the enduring appeal of the tournament to clubs across the region.

Superbly organised and marshalled by the club's volunteers, backed by the support and sponsorship of local business, and well-attended by parents and families of hundreds of young players, the Festival of Football can once again be hailed as a great success for the club and junior football in the area.