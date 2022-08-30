Matchwinner George Lapslie believes Mansfield Town’s army of fans can cheer them to first away win on Saturday.
Mansfield Town matchwinner George Lapslie believes the huge army of Stags fans heading for Doncaster Rovers on Saturday can help spur the visitors to their first away spoils of the season.
Sub Lapslie struck late tonight to give Stags a 3-2 home win over a superb Manchester City U21s in a Papa John's Trophy thriller.
But away from the One Call Stadium, Stags have lost all three away games and Lapslie said: “We have got to get points on the road now. It's got to be a mentality thing.
“Last time we were at Donny the fans made it a home game for us so that can be the thing to get the monkey off our back for us.
“The fans would love that and we'd love that just as much. Everyone is focused on that.
Read More
“The atmosphere there was unbelievable and I can remember thinking at half-time we were letting the fans down as we were playing nowhere near the level we could play.
“But obviously we came out second half and got three goals and got the win. It was class to play in for myself and the team.”
On the win over City's youngsters tonight, he said: “It was a great game to watch for the neutral.
“The first half was very good and I thought both teams passed the ball really well.
“We had a good shape about us, creating chances and there could have been a lot more goals in the first half to be fair.
“I thought they were good. Coming on, you know they have got the ability to bop it around – that's what are being coached to do similar to their first team.
“Physically I don't think it was too demanding as their keeper and centre halves like to stand on it a bit so you get your breaks.
“But when they move they move quickly and it was quite hard to keep on top of.
“It was a lot different to League Two football which is 100mph the whole game. It was nice to have a little breather every now and again when they sat on it.
“It was good to hit the back of the net tonight, but I am just happy to be playing.
“When you're playing, the world is a different place and you're happy and back to enjoying football. I play better when I enjoy it and take a bit of pressure off myself.”
He also had high praise for young striker James Gale who netted his first Stags goal against City and had a part to play in Lapslie's winner too.
“I thought Galey did well to get down there, drove in and committed his man and obviously El (Elliott Hewitt) has just put it on a plate for me. If I am not there it is my fault. I just tapped it in.
“I thought everyone played well tonight.
“Even if you look at the starting XI there are a lot of players there who will think they should be starting on Saturday.
“I thought Galey tonight was unreal and if he keeps playing like that he will play games at this level and even higher.
“I am buzzing for him as he works so hard on the training ground. It was a good finish and he probably won't sleep tonight.”