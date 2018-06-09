Matchday publication will return, say Stags

Mansfield Town will publish a matchday programme next season, despite Football League clubs being given the option of not doing.

The regulation stating clubs must produce a programme was amended at the EFL’s annual general meeting at its summer conference.

But a spokesman for Mansfield Town said: “The Stags have committed to the production of its award-winning matchday programme for next season.”

Last season Mansfield Town won the Programme Of The Year award for Sky Bet League Two, chosen by Programme Monthly, which said: “Mansfield’s programme is quality on all fronts.”

It was the first time the Stags had won the League Two award, after finishing runner-up 12 months earlier.

The programme, called The Stag, was also named best programme by Sports Trader magazine in 2016/2017.