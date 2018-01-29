Matchday parking spot for Stags’ fans is to be closed

Some supporters of Mansfield Town will have to look for new car-parking spots on matchdays after the club announced that a popular site is to be closed.

The Muller depot, or Milk&More Dairy, formerly known as Dairy Crest, on Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has contacted Stags to inform them that its site can no longer be used for matchday parking.

The fooball club now recommends Grove Street as an alternative parking venue. It will cost drivers 70p per hour to leave their vehicles there, but the site is owned by Mansfield District Council and, therefore, does not come under the Stags’ control in any way.

Parking is available at the One Call Stadium on home matchdays at £5 per vehicle, although space is extremely limited.