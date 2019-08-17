MATCHDAY LIVE: Carlisle United v Mansfield Town Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Carabao Cup First Round, Mansfield Town v Morecambe, One Call Stadium, Mansfield UK, 13/08/19, K.O 7.45pm''Mansfield's Kellan Gordon has a shot on goal'Howard Roe>>>>>>>07973739229 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Mansfield Town head to Carlisle today still searching for their first win of the season. Stay in touch with all the action here with our live rolling matchday blog - simply keep refreshing the page. Unlikely Mansfield Town will make any more signings as end of transfer window gets closer