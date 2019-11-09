Match-winner Nicky Maynard pays tribute to Chorley after Mansfield Town cup win

Mansfield Town match-winner Nicky Maynard said National League strugglers Chorley deserved much credit for their battling display in today's 1-0 FA Cup first round win for the Stags.

Despite being bottom of the league and away to EFL opposition, the Magpies dug deep and pushed Stags hard right to the end.

“We didn't play as well as we liked but you have to give credit to Chorley,” said Maynard, who netted an 81st minute poacher's goal a minute after Conrad Logan had made a crucial save at the other end.

“They made it hard for us, but the lads dug deep, stuck to the plan and were patient on the ball, not trying to force it too much.

“We thought we'd wear them down sooner or later but they kept on going until the end, though I don't think we were ever in danger of conceding.

“They had three big centre halves and their wing backs were not really wing backs, so they had five at the back at times which made it difficult to play through balls.

“We just stuck to the task of keeping the ball and trying to get a free man to get shots or crosses in. But they put their bodies on the line.”

Maynard added: “I was pleased to score the goal and it was nice to get a clean sheet as well.

“We would have liked to have won four or five nil but this is the FA Cup and that's never going to be the case sometimes. The main thing is we got through to the next round.”