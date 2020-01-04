MATCH REPORT: Mel Benning own goal brings more home misery as Mansfield Town lose to 10-men Grimsby Town

It may be a New Year, but Mansfield Town's abysmal home record continued today as a Mal Benning own goal gave 10-men Grimsby Town a 1-0 win at the One Call Stadium.

Stags have only won twice in League Two at home all season and rarely looked like penetrating a well-drilled Mariners side, managed for the first time by new boss Ian Holloway.

Ex-Stag Luke Waterfall's dismissal as early as the 10th minute boosted home hopes against their fellow strugglers in front of the season's biggest home gate so far, boosted by over 1,300 visitors.

But, in a poor game of few real chances, the Grimsby shut up shop superbly and had their moment of luck through Benning on 66 minutes to leapfrog Mansfield in the table.

The afternoon began with a minute's applause for supporters who had passed away from both clubs in 2019.

Grimsby defended two home corners in the fourth minute as Stags started with purpose.

Two more quickly followed, but again they were cleared.

The game then exploded on 10 minutes when ex-Stag Waterfall went in late, high and hard on Mellis in the middle of the pitch and was shown a straight red card as players piled in for a shoving match.

But the visitors knuckled down and almost carved out an opening when Vernam sent in a low cross from the bright on 17 minutes and Ogbu's miscued touch saw the ball loop easily to Logan.

Benning tested McKeown from 30 yards with a low shot on 25 minutes which he comfortably gathered.

Two minutes later the keeper did well to get something on to Maynard's finish after Rose had sent him away one on one from Pearce's forward ball and Stags won only a corner.

White was booked for his foul on the powerful Ogbu on 31 minutes, Pearce added to the book for blocking the same player in added time.

A poor pass that Bishop could not control almost let in Grimsby in the fourth of the four added minutes, but Logan made a fine save to keep out Vernam's stinging shot as the first half ended in stalemate.

After defending an early Grimsby corner, Stags went on the attack and MacDonald had a couple of efforts blocked in a 50th minute scramble.

To boost their firepower against the 10 men, forward Cook took over from midfielder Bishop on 51 minutes as Stags went three up top.

But they were almost caught on a 53rd minute counter as Clifton raced forward, drew two defenders and then poked his low finish wide.

A minute later Mansfield worked a superb opening of their own with some quick passes that ended with Maynard teeing up Mellis for a rising shot from 18 yards that went over the bar.

Coughlan went to retrieve the ball from outside his technical area and then had heated words with the referee which saw him booked.

On the hour Stags came so close as Benning's first time shot forced McKeown into a save before Rose headed a White cross into the ground and over, only to see an offside flag up anyway.

But Stags fell behind on 66 minutes as Benning put through his own goal. Gibson sent in a superb cross from the left and, in stretching to clear, Benning smashed an unstoppable finish into the home net.

Clarke replaced the tiring White on 74 minutes and, seconds later, MacDonald had a shot easily saved from distance.

Gibson's time wasting at a throw earned him a 77th minute booking.

Stags were pushing forward but leaving holes at the back, Rose too high from an 80th minute counter.

Davies rook over from Rose on 86 minutes and soon after Maynard was too high from 20 yards.

Five minutes were added on in which Davies was booked for his shove on Clifton.

With the last kick McKeown turned over a long range dipping effort by Maynard as the day ended in agony.

MANSFIELD: Logan; White (Clark 74), Pearce, Preston, Benning; MacDonald, Mellis, Bishop (Cook 51), Hamilton; Rose (Davies 86), Maynard. Subs not used: Olejnik, Khan, Knowles, Smith.

GRIMSBY: McKeown, Hendrie, Davis, Waterfall, Gibson (80), Hessenthaler, Clifton, Robson, Ogbu (Rose 56), Vernam, Wright (Pollock 13). Subs not used: Russell, Öhman, Hewitt, Cardwell.

REFEREE: James Oldham of Derbyshire.

ATTENDANCE: 5,840 (1,337 away).



CHAD STAGS MAN OF THE MATCH: Alex MacDonald.