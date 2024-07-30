Action during the pre season friendly match, Alfreton Town v Mansfield Town at the Impact Arena.

Mansfield Town were held for the first time in pre-season after failing to crack a resolute Alfreton Town side.

Deji Oshilaja bagged a rapid first half equaliser just two minutes after Adam Lund had headed the hosts in front.

The 90 minutes failed to feature much of the free-flowing football witnessed just three days earlier in the win over Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that is credit to the hard-working Alfreton side who worked tirelessly throughout to deny Stags openings.

Mansfield probed and pushed during a controlled second half but failed to find the answers needed in what turned into a remarkably quiet second half for the Alfreton keeper.

It is no doubt a conundrum that Stags will need to solve many times this season against the well-drilled defences of League One.

But, defensively, they again looked solid with Flint and Oshilaja soaking up all that was thrown at them, while Akins and Frazer Blake-Tracy providing good width in getting forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags started brightly with Ben Quinn firing wide from distance after a good pass from Aaron Lewis in the fifth minute.

Christy Pym showed his class to beat away a powerful shot seconds later as Stags switched off following a free-kick.

Lewis had a shot charged down before Louis Reed blazed well over from the follow-up on 20 minutes.

It was a rare shot at goal for Stags as the hosts continued to work hard to close down chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hiram Boateng forced a save from the keeper from a whipped in free-kick before Blake-Tracy got it all wrong and skied the rebound.

Tom Nichols wasn’t far away with a shot on the spin as Stags enjoyed a good spell.

But they trailed when Lund flicked a well-placed header home from a deep free-kick on 37 minutes.

They weren’t behind for long after Aden Flint steered a Stephen Quinn free-kick into the path of Olshilaja to slot home two minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags continued to be worked hard by a resolute Alfreton side at the start of the second half as both sides cancelled each other out.