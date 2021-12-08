Stephen McLaughlin is all smiles after scoring the only goal of the game.

MATCH GALLERY: The best of the action as Mansfield Town pip Carlisle United

Battling strugglers Carlisle United made a fast-tiring Mansfield Town work hard for their 1-0 home win last night as Storm Barra swept across the country.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:10 pm

In the end, Stephen McLaughlin’s sixth minute header proved enough, though Stags had a late let-off when Jordan Gibson hit the bar in stoppage time. Here is the best of the action captured by Chris Holloway. For the full match report click HERE. For Nigel Clough’s views on it maybe being the best three points of the season click HERE. To read Carlisle boss Keith Millen’s thoughts that they deserved something click HERE and to read midfielder George Lapslie’s views on why Stags were right not to wildly chase a second goal click HERE.

1. Managers meet pre-match

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough speaks with Carlisle manager Keith Millen prior to the start.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Taking the knee

Carlisle players 'Take the Knee' prior to the start of the game.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Stags strike early

Stephen McLaughlin heads the Stags into an early lead.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Early goal proves enough for Stags

Stephen McLaughlin celebrates his goal with team mate Stephen Quinn.

Photo: Chris Holloway

