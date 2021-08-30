Match gallery: Swindon Town 1 Mansfield Town 0

Photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to catch the drama unfold. Here are the best of the match snaps.
1.
Mansfield Town forward Tyrese Sinclair.
Photo: Chris Holloway BIGGER PICTURE
2.
The Mansfield Town players appeal to the referee.
Photo: Chris Holloway BIGGER PICTURE
3.
Swindon Town defender Romoney Crichlow-Noble appears to handle the ball.
Photo: Chris Holloway BIGGER PICTURE
4. Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke 's shot is saved by Swindon Town Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott - Pic Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke 's shot is saved by Swindon Town Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.
Photo: Chris Holloway