Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie pushes forward.

Match gallery: Swindon Town 1 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town left the County Ground feeling robbed by a controversial refereeing decision which saw them beaten 1-0.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:45 pm

Photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to catch the drama unfold. Here are the best of the match snaps.

Mansfield Town forward Tyrese Sinclair.

The Mansfield Town players appeal to the referee.

Swindon Town defender Romoney Crichlow-Noble appears to handle the ball.

4. Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke 's shot is saved by Swindon Town Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke 's shot is saved by Swindon Town Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

