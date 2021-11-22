Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery celebrates his goal against Scunthorpe Utd.

Match gallery: Mansfield Town 3 Scunthorpe United 1

Captain Ollie Clarke struck twice with Jordan Bowery bagging the other as Mansfield hit back from going behind to beat Scunthorpe 3-1.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:59 am
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:09 pm

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured the drama as it unfolded in our match gallery.

1. A relaxed boss

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough meets Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill at the start of the game.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. The One Call Stadium

The One Call Stadium during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Scunthorpe Utd.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. United in front early

Scunthorpe take the early lead with a Myles Hippolyte penalty.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Battling Bowery

Jordan Bowery challenges in the air.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield
