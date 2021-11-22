Match gallery: Mansfield Town 3 Scunthorpe United 1

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured the drama as it unfolded in our match gallery.
1. A relaxed boss
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough meets Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill at the start of the game.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. The One Call Stadium
The One Call Stadium during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Scunthorpe Utd.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. United in front early
Scunthorpe take the early lead with a Myles Hippolyte penalty.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Battling Bowery
Jordan Bowery challenges in the air.
Photo: Chris Holloway