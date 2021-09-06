Mansfield Town goalkeeper Nathan Bishop punches the ball clear - Pic Chris Holloway

Match gallery: Mansfield Town 1 Harrogate Town 3

Stags were beaten 3-1 at home to Harrogate and ended the game with nine men.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:01 pm

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured the best of the drama as it unfolded.

1. Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris - Pic Chris Holloway

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Harrogate Town Manager Simon Weaver with assistant Paul Thirlwell - Pic Chris Holloway

Harrogate Town Manager Simon Weaver with assistant Paul Thirlwell.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Referee Paul Howard issues Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn a red card - Pic Chris Holloway

Referee Paul Howard issues Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn a red card.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Town Manager Simon Weaver with assistant Paul Thirlwell - Pic Chris Holloway

Harrogate Town Manager Simon Weaver with assistant Paul Thirlwell.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5