MATCH GALLERY: Mansfield Town 1-1 Crawley

Mansfield Town’s play-off hopes rested on their match against Crawley on Saturday.

Click on the match gallery by photographer Andrew Roe to relive the action.

The Stags fell behind in the first half before hitting back after the break through Kane Hemmings to make it 1-1.

The Stags needed to win and hope that Lincoln City or Coventry City lost to make the play-iffs, but their two rivals drew and the Stags were also held.

