Match gallery: Harrogate Town 3 Mansfield Town 1

Photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture the best of the match action.
1. Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie briefly celebrates his goal with team mate James Clarke - Pic Chris Holloway
George Lapslie briefly celebrates his goal with team mate James Clarke.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Mansfield Town's George Cooper- Pic Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town's George Cooper.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Mansfield Town forward Nathan Caine - Pic Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town forward Nathan Caine.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie's header is knocked clear by the Harrogate keeper - Pic Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie's header is knocked clear.
Photo: Chris Holloway