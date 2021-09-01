Ryan Burke controls the ball under the watchful eye of George Thomson.

Match gallery: Harrogate Town 3 Mansfield Town 1

Stags slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Harrogate last night in the Pappa John’s Trophy.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 2:05 pm

Photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture the best of the match action.

1. Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie briefly celebrates his goal with team mate James Clarke - Pic Chris Holloway

George Lapslie briefly celebrates his goal with team mate James Clarke.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Mansfield Town's George Cooper- Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town's George Cooper.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Mansfield Town forward Nathan Caine - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town forward Nathan Caine.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie's header is knocked clear by the Harrogate keeper - Pic Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie's header is knocked clear.

Photo: Chris Holloway

