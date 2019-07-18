Match action gallery - Mansfield Town v Blackburn Rovers
Mansfield Town battled all the way before going down 3-1 at home to Championship club Blackburn Rovers in last night's pre-season friendly.
Here are the best of the action photographs by Howard Roe - match report and reaction at www.chad.co.uk
New boss John Dempster shakes hands with a fan pre-match.
An Andy Cook header flies wide from a corner
Krystian Pearce's flies into the Blackburn net.
Matt Preston wins the header.
