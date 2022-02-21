Matt Preston in man of the match action for Kidderminster against West Hal two weeks ago - now out for the season with serious injury.

No official announcement has been made but it is believed he may have suffered a double break of his leg.

Preston, a man of the match hero for the Harriers on national TV in their thrilling FA Cup tie with West Ham just two weeks ago, went down after a challenge on 25 minutes and medics then worked on him on the pitch for 25 minutes before it was decided to abandon the match.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he underwent initial surgery on the injury.

On Sunday afternoon Preston published a picture of himself on Instagram giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, saying: “Just out from my first surgery, honestly blown away by the love shown, completely overwhelmed.

“Thank you to everyone who has messaged, it is massively appreciated, and not a single one has been overlooked! But I’ll be back stronger.”

A Harriers statement read: “Matt Preston is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“Matt suffered a significant ankle injury, leading to the abandonment of the fixture.

“He received immediate care at Aggborough before being taken to hospital in Birmingham.