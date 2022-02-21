Serious injury for ex-Mansfield Town star Matt Preston
Former Mansfield Town defender Matt Preston is recovering in hospital after suffering a serious injury which forced the abandonment of Kidderminster Harriers' National League North clash with Alfreton Town on Saturday.
No official announcement has been made but it is believed he may have suffered a double break of his leg.
Preston, a man of the match hero for the Harriers on national TV in their thrilling FA Cup tie with West Ham just two weeks ago, went down after a challenge on 25 minutes and medics then worked on him on the pitch for 25 minutes before it was decided to abandon the match.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he underwent initial surgery on the injury.
On Sunday afternoon Preston published a picture of himself on Instagram giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, saying: “Just out from my first surgery, honestly blown away by the love shown, completely overwhelmed.
“Thank you to everyone who has messaged, it is massively appreciated, and not a single one has been overlooked! But I’ll be back stronger.”
A Harriers statement read: “Matt Preston is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
“Matt suffered a significant ankle injury, leading to the abandonment of the fixture.
“He received immediate care at Aggborough before being taken to hospital in Birmingham.
“All our thoughts at this time are with Matt. We'll provide fans with any further updates as and when they're available.”