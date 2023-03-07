Callum Johnson took their injury list to double figures when he limped off in Saturday's 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Now Stags, sat outside the top seven on goal difference, enter a possible season-defining week as they welcome leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday followed by trips to fourth-placed Northampton Town on Tuesday and seventh-placed Stockport County the following Saturday.

“We are doing all right at the minute considering the availability of players,” said first team coach Andy Garner.

Callum Johnson in action at Wimbledon before his injury on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“The effort they're all putting in is incredible and we have to look after them as much as the physio is looking after the injured ones.

“We are getting through it, but it's down to the bare bones. Players are contributing and working hard and you do need a little bit of luck, which I think we had at times last week.

“The injured players are all frustrated – they're all fed up. But they just have to try to keep a smile on their faces and hopefully recover a bit quicker. But they have to be 100 per cent.

“Callum is another one now with his groin. We don't know how long he will be out. He seemed to be in quite a bit of pain at half-time so he has to be a doubt for Saturday.

“Christy Pym is coming in but I am not sure he will train. He has had a few stomach problems. It will be up to him but he has to be right – we can't take any chances.

“We daren't even have a five-a-side in training at the moment as people are getting injured. We're doing more possession than anything else.”

Garner said striker Will Swan's ankle injury has prematurely ended the young Forest loanee's season but added there was an outside chance of Rhys Oates (shoulder) making the bench for Saturday.

“Swanny was just a little tackle in a five-a-side game and he's out for the rest of the season. It's a nightmare and the games are coming thick and fast,” he said.

“So we have to be very careful with the players coming in and get the others back as soon as we can.

“At the moment at best we might have Oatesy on the bench on Saturday. It's a possibility. He is down for light training on Wednesday so that's good news.

“But we don't want any contact with him with his arm. And if he is available for the bench on Saturday everything has to be right in his mind and his arm has to be right or, if there is any contact, he may have problems again.

“Elliott Hewitt still has a very sore calf so he is 50-50, if that. There's no use playing him Saturday if he ends up being out for the rest of the season.

“Apart from that it's not looking great.

“We have about 12 training including a couple of kids. And we have to look after those 12 as it doesn't look like the others are coming back any time soon.

“We are giving Quinny (Stephen Quinn) a rest as the effort he is putting in are unbelievable.

“It gets to a point where you leave it down to him – train whenever you want.

“He is getting on and knows his own body and we don't want to take any risks with him.

“Also, Alfie Kilgour has a sore ankle, but he will battle through anything.”

Runaway leaders Orient are seven unbeaten, but Stags have only lost once in eight.

“Orient have been very consistent,” said Garner.

“They had a fantastic start winning virtually week in, week out. Those points tally up and they suddenly found themselves well ahead of everyone else.

“Over the last couple of weeks they have probably not won as many as they would have liked, drawing a few.

“But they had such a brilliant start and they are a good side with a good manager. They score goals and are very hard to beat.

“Teams like us are always trying to catch them up and it becomes difficult when they are winning most weeks.

“It will be a very good battle and we are looking forward to it now. We'd play it tonight if we could.

“Playing top of the league we'll have a good crowd and it's a fantastic test for us.

“They've been top of the league all season so let's have a go and see what they've got. We don't fear anyone, that's for sure.”

He added: “It is a difficult week ahead – we know that. All we can do is take each game as it comes.

“The first one is at home and the next two away. But we've been doing all right away from home.

“It's a big week, but one we're totally looking forward to and hopefully we can carry on performing as we are at the moment.”

Danny Johnson, who had a prolific loan spell at Walsall before Christmas, netted his first goal back for the Stags last weekend.

And if Callum Johnson and Elliott Hewitt both miss out and Lucas Akins has to play right wing back on Saturday, Danny Johnson could be in line for a first Stags start of the season.

“We will have to see what we've got and we will pick the best formation for Orient,” said Garner.

“Hopefully his goal has given him a massive lift. All he can do is do what he does.

“We tell all the subs to make sure they are ready. They play a massive part.

“If he is on the bench and he gets on then it's up to Danny Johnson. We have no problems with him.

“At the minute we are picking a team we think should start and if he's not in that, he's not.

“The only way they can get a place in the starting side is by producing – and Danny has done that.

