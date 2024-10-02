Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town face one of their toughest tests of the season so far on Saturday when they host high-flying Blackpool.

It will be Stags' last action for a fortnight after three international call-ups for Lucas Akins, Keanu Baccus and Ben Waine saw their scheduled trip to Exeter City on 12th October postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags are sittting pretty in third, only behind second-placed Wrexham on goal difference with a game in hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders have also made a fine start to the season, wto points behind Mansfield in sixth, and Stags manager Nigel Clough said: “I saw Blackpool at Huddersfield last week and for 45 minutes they were the best team I have seen live.

Ex-Stags star CJ Hamilton returns with Blackpool.

“I didn't think Huddersfield were too bad, but Blackpool just played extremely well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have two wide men with pace with CJ Hamilton, as we know, and (Robert) Apter on the other side, two good forwards and two good midfielders as well.

“It was a very, very good team performance and they continued it on Saturday with a home win against Burton.

“With the exception of the bit I saw on TV of Birmingham v Wrexham, which was an incredible game for League One, Blackpool are the best I have seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags won 2-0 at Northampton on Saturday and again at Crawley Town last night and Clough said: “Hopefully we will get better as the season progresses and the belief we can compete at this level will just grow.

“Hopefully each result will just increase that belief, though the return of points so far is absolutely magnificent.”