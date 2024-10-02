Massive test ahead for Mansfield Town as they face Blackpool
It will be Stags' last action for a fortnight after three international call-ups for Lucas Akins, Keanu Baccus and Ben Waine saw their scheduled trip to Exeter City on 12th October postponed.
Stags are sittting pretty in third, only behind second-placed Wrexham on goal difference with a game in hand.
The Seasiders have also made a fine start to the season, wto points behind Mansfield in sixth, and Stags manager Nigel Clough said: “I saw Blackpool at Huddersfield last week and for 45 minutes they were the best team I have seen live.
“I didn't think Huddersfield were too bad, but Blackpool just played extremely well.
“They have two wide men with pace with CJ Hamilton, as we know, and (Robert) Apter on the other side, two good forwards and two good midfielders as well.
“It was a very, very good team performance and they continued it on Saturday with a home win against Burton.
“With the exception of the bit I saw on TV of Birmingham v Wrexham, which was an incredible game for League One, Blackpool are the best I have seen.”
Stags won 2-0 at Northampton on Saturday and again at Crawley Town last night and Clough said: “Hopefully we will get better as the season progresses and the belief we can compete at this level will just grow.
“Hopefully each result will just increase that belief, though the return of points so far is absolutely magnificent.”