Massive point at Rotherham United says manager Nigel Clough as Mansfield Town continue to fight for safety

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough hailed a massive point for his relegation-threatened side in today's thrilling 3-3 draw at Rotherham United.

But he also said he hoped the save that denied Keanu Baccus a late winner would not come back to haunt his side as they remain five points clear of the drop with four games to play, rivals Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion both drawing too.

Stags led early through George Maris, went 3-1 behind and then levelled through well-timed first goals of the season for Aden Flint and Jordan Bowery and Clough said: “We needed it in the position we are in and with the other results again.

“The only good thing is that we are as we were before the game and it's another game ticked off.

Stags action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I still think we need a win. We have three out of four now at home and I think we need to win one of those home games.

“It could have been worse today, but Wrexham managed to equalise against Bristol Rovers. It would have been nice if they had gone on to win, but the main thing is we got something today.

“It is a massive point. We spoke in the week about turning the defeats into draws and that was one today. If we'd done that two or three more times this season we'd be safe.”

Baccus came close to a winner at the death and Clough said: “Keanu did fantastic to get into that position and he just needed to show a bit of composure to finish it off.

“We thought he was going to sidefoot it into the far corner or even square it for someone to tap in. But he has gone near post and I think it just nicked off the goalkeeper's knee and just gone a yard wide.

“It could be a defining moment, but I hope not.

“Now I want to see the same intensity and the same attacking intent in the last four games, but with a bit more thought and defensive nous.”

He continued: “It was an unbelievable game and, again, a game I think we should win.

“We had a great start and then conceded two very poor goals.

“The third goal then left us facing a real uphill battle, having controlled large parts of the game.

“It was not a bad performance but we have to stop these little things that are costing us the goals.

“Christy Pym must be one of the unluckiest goalkeepers as I think he's had seven shots to face in two games and they have scored six goals.

“There is an element of clinical finishing but we are just unbelievably disappointed with the goals we have conceded.”

Rotherham's star man was Mallik Wilks, who scored two and assisted the other and his secnd goal saw him run from midway in hos own half to net with Caylan Vickers chasing him in vain.

“Caylan should have done more but this is what you get with young players,” said Clough.

“He should have rugby tackled him, do whatever you have to do, take your yellow card and bring him down. You stop him breaking.”

Stags now welcome promotion-chasing Reading on Easter Monday.