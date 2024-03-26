Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held 1-1 at home by Colchester United last weekend, Stags now head for a live televised game at third-placed rivals Wrexham on Good Friday before facing Accrington Stanley at the One Call Stadium on Easter Monday.

With only seven games to play, Stags sit six points clear of fourth-placed MK Dons in the automatic promotion spots with a game in hand and Garner, who has enjoyed promotions with boss Nigel Clough before, said: “All we can do is bring that experience to the players and keep them level-headed and as calm as we possibly can.

“We have been there and done it at teams like Burton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Brunt grabs Stags' equaliser in Saturday's1-1 draw with Colchester. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to training and have a bit of fun, but also we're working incredibly hard. We know what we've got to do and the players know what we've got to do.

“It's just about getting three points at the minute. Sometimes you can forget the performance, though we do want to play well every week.”

He continued: “We go to Wrexham in good heart. We're top of the league and playing well at the minute. We're looking forward to the game and that's what we're going to tell the players.

“We are top for a reason – we are a good side and hopefully the Wrexham game will be a good game. Let's go and see what we've got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've only lost six games all season which is an incredible record with only seven games to go.

“We have had a good season so far and we need to maintain those standards for the next seven games. It will come down to courage, quality and character.”

He added: “We will be on the front foot and keep playing our stuff. Hopefully the Wrexham pitch is a bit better than ours and the conditions will be a bit better than last weekend.

“We're really looking forward to it. You have to look forward to games like Wrexham – a full house and good support for us there, us top of the league – let's get at them.