Massive boost for Mansfield Town promotion dream as Bury hold Tranmere Rovers

Mansfield Town’s promotion dream was given a huge shot in the arm last night when Bury draw 1-1 at Tranmere Rovers.

Rovers were the only other club that could overtake the Stags on the final day this weekend so Stags now know a draw would be good enough at rivals MK Dons on Saturday to clinch a place in League One.

The win last night was good enough to seal Bury’s third promotion in nine seasons and leave Tranmere in a two-legged play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers.

Whoever misses out on promotion between Stags and Dons faces a two-legged play-off semi-final with Newport County.

Mansfield supporters’ nerves were jangling last night when top scorer James Norwood headed Rovers in front after only 11 minutes – his 30th of the season.

But Bury star man Danny Mayor levelled the game 11 minutes after the break and that proved enough to secure promotion for the Shakers and improve Mansfield’s hopes of joining them.