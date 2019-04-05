Mason Mount wants Derby County to build on Rotherham United drubbing

Mason Mount wants Derby County to use their 6-1 demolition of Rotherham United last weekend as a springboard for the rest of the season.

The Rams dominated from start to finish in the first game back following the international break against the Millers with Mount at the core.

“It was a long time being out and it was very hard,” Mount told RamsTV, following his return from injury.

“As a footballer you want to have an effect on the game and help the boys out and when you can’t do that it is very hard.

“It was unbelievable to be back and the reception the fans gave me was great. There was relief being back on the pitch.”

He added: “The international break came at a good time for me to get my fitness back up and we were all ready for the game.

“It was a big game, it’s the last few where we really have to push and keep going. We started off perfectly with the three points and how the game went we can take that confidence into the next game.”