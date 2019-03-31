Martin O’Neill praises desire of Nottingham Forest after dramatic late win

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill praised his side’s character after they came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1.

Goals from Daryl Murphy and Molla Wague cancelled out Connor Roberts late opener for the Swans to give Forest three crucial points in the play-off race.

“It was a very difficult game for us but we’re delighted with the win,” he said. “Swansea are a really good footballing side who played superbly against Manchester City last time out and they’ve been doing that for most of the season.

“A number of the players looked tired as we’d chased Swansea for the majority of the first half so our energy levels were well down by the time we scored our second goal but we saw the game through and that was very pleasing.

“I thought the substitutes had a real impact on the game. Daryl obviously came on and grabbed the equaliser while I thought Pele really came into his own at times and he made some strong runs through the middle third.

“It will be difficult to get into the top six, we know that, and we know that we need a big improvement to get there. This is just the start of an eight-game season for us and we’ve taken a win from the first one so we’re delighted.”