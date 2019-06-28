Martin O’Neill has left Nottingham Forest

Martin O’Neill has left his role as manager of Nottingham Forest.

O’Neill has departed the City Ground after just five months in charge and just days after his assistant Roy Keane left the club.

It had been a long-awaited reunion when O’Neill took over the reins in January - 25 years after he was first linked with the job.

But his spell in charge has come to an end less than a week into the team’s pre-season preparations.

A statement on the club website confirmed the news. It read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club. The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future.”