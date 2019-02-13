Martin O’Neill encouraged after Nottingham Forest draw at West Brom

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill was delighted with his side’s overall performance in their 2-2 draw against West Brom.

Jay Rodriguez’s hit a controversial late leveller from the spot to deny Forest the win.

Speaking after the game, he told the club’s official website: “The referee has made an honest mistake and I have spoken to him and that is what he thought he saw. I can’t argue with that and I am in no position anymore to argue with it.

“In two weeks’ time it will be forgotten but it is a disappointment to us. There were three points there for us which would have been terrific against a side vying for automatic promotion.

“We have scored a couple of goals, played well in periods when we got it down to play it. We gave it away sometimes cheaply as well and maybe we could do a bit better with it.

“Overall, I was delighted with the team. Physically they made a big effort, worked exceptionally hard and I was really delighted with them. I’m also disappointed for them and for the fans that we didn’t get the three points.

“I couldn’t have got any more from the team. Physically we were very strong, the minute we lost the ball we tried to get into shape and there has been lots of improvement and still more to come.”