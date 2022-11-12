Maris delighted to make an impact from the bench in Mansfield Town win

George Maris (right) celebrates scoring against Rochdale. Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Maris had only been on the pitch for four minutes before heading home Hiram Boateng’s cross for the only goal of the game.

And he was quick to praise his team-mate for the assist.

He said: “You know when he gets it on his left foot you’ve got to make a move into the right area. I got myself six-yards out because I knew he could put the delivery in and I got on the end of it.

“It was a bit of an awkward height. Everyone said I probably should’ve headed it, but I’m not the best header of the ball so I just got my foot through it.

“It’s good to keep getting on the scoresheet.

“The whole back five defended very well all game. The lads dug in and did well and I thought we deserved the three points for the way that we played. I thought we were the better team throughout.”

Maris, like his manager, also praised the Stags support during the game.

He added: “They were unbelievable, from minute one they were singing.

