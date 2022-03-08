Mansfield Town defender says Manchester United loanee is ‘best I’ve played with’

Nathan Bishop has starred for Mansfield.

Goalkeeper Bishop has been in great form all season as Mansfield have pursued a promotion place, aided by the likes of Hewitt performing equally well in front of him for much of the campaign.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan from Manchester United, having joined them after impressing for Southend United in League One.

And Hewitt says he’s a joy to play alongside.

He said: “He’s probably the best goalkeeper I’ve played with, especially in terms of his shot-stopping.

“I think his potential is wherever he wants to take himself, but he is probably the best professional that I’ve ever seen as well.

“He’s always the first in and the last out at training