News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield's clash with Forest Green gets new date confirmed

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Forest Green Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 9 (7.45pm kick-off).
By Sports Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The match was previously postponed due to a frozen pitch.

All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rescheduled game.

Tickets for the fixture will be on sale soon.

Mansfield Town have also confirmed that blocks A and B of the North Stand at One Call Stadium will be available for Stags’ fans for this match.

Related topics:MansfieldTickets