Mansfield's clash with Forest Green gets new date confirmed
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Forest Green Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 9 (7.45pm kick-off).
The match was previously postponed due to a frozen pitch.
All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rescheduled game.
Tickets for the fixture will be on sale soon.
Mansfield Town have also confirmed that blocks A and B of the North Stand at One Call Stadium will be available for Stags’ fans for this match.